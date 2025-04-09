Iraq second-largest buyer of Amman’s industrial goods in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked the second-largest importer of industrial goods from Amman during the first quarter of 2025, the Amman Chamber of Industry said on Wednesday.

Industrial exports from the Jordanian capital totaled 1.692B Jordanian dinars ($2.42B) between January and March, up from 1.470 billion dinars ($2.07B) in the same period of 2024.

The United States, Iraq, India, and Saudi Arabia were the top destinations, accounting for a combined 964M dinars ($1.35B). The US led with 324M dinars ($457M), followed by Iraq (221M dinars), India (215M dinars), and Saudi Arabia (204M dinars).

Exports to Arab countries reached 828M dinars, while shipments to North America and non-Arab Asian countries totaled 335M and 310M dinars respectively.

Separately, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce reported earlier this year that Iraq was the top importer of Jordanian commercial goods in 2024.

By sector, mining products topped the list with 340M dinars in exports. Chemicals and cosmetics followed at 308M, engineering and electrical goods at 307M, food and livestock at 250M, and medical supplies at 146M.

Jordan attracted $1.637B in foreign direct investment in 2024, equivalent to 3.1% of GDP, according to official data. Arab investors accounted for 64.8% of the total, with the Gulf Cooperation Council states contributing the largest share. Key sectors included finance, communications, and mining.

The Jordanian dinar trades at around 0.70 per US dollar.