Jordanian exports to Iraq hit $844M

Shafaq News - Amman

Jordanian exports to Iraq increased 6.4% in the first eight months of 2025, reaching 599 million dinars ($844 million), according to the Jordanian Department of Statistics.

Total exports from Jordan during the same period amounted to 6.098 billion dinars ($8.60 billion), with four main economic blocs accounting for nearly 94% of shipments.

Countries within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area represented 41.5% of total exports, followed by North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) nations at 25.1%, non-Arab Asian countries at 20.9%, and the European Union at 6%.

Exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area rose 10.1% to 2.53 billion dinars ($3.57 billion), compared with 2.297 billion dinars ($3.24 billion) in the same period last year. Saudi Arabia remained the leading Arab destination, receiving 836 million dinars ($1.18 billion) in shipments, up 12.7%, while exports to Syria surged 390.3% to 152 million dinars ($214 million).