Iraq top importer of Jordanian goods despite lower trade value

Shafaq News – Amman

Iraq maintained its position as Jordan’s leading export destination in the first half of 2025, despite a drop in total export value compared to the same period last year, data from the Amman Chamber of Commerce showed on Wednesday.

The Chamber reported a 5.8% rise in the number of certificates of origin issued for goods exported to Arab and foreign countries, but noted that the overall value fell by 7.9%, reaching $862M, down from $937M.

Iraq topped the list with exports worth $400M across 1,609 certificates. Egypt followed with $65M from 441 certificates, then Saudi Arabia with $64M across 4,040 certificates.

Syria ranked fourth, with exports totaling $52M via 2,256 certificates, followed by Switzerland, which imported $50M worth of goods under just 10 certificates.

While export documentation increased, the drop in total value suggests changes in pricing, product categories, or market demand across major destinations, according to analysts.