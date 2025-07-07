Iraq ranks 3rd largest market for Amman exports in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Amman

Iraq was the third-largest importer of goods from Amman’s industrial sector during the first half of 2025, according to data released Monday by the Amman Chamber of Industry.

The chamber reported that Amman's total exports for the first six months of the year reached 3.467B Jordanian dinars (about $5B), up from 3.086B dinars (about $4.5B) during the same period in 2024.

Four countries—India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq—accounted for more than half of all exports, with a combined value of 1.988B dinars (about $3B), the report stated.

The United States was the leading destination, with exports valued at 586M dinars (about $830M), followed by Iraq with 451M dinars (about $630M), and Saudi Arabia with 418M dinars (about $590M).