Jordan floats a tender for transporting oil from Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-06T13:08:17+0000
Jordan floats a tender for transporting oil from Iraq

Shafaq News/ Jordan on Thursday floated a tender for transporting crude oil from Iraq to the Kingdom's refinery, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

The tender, floated by the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, is for transporting 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Iraq to Jordan's Petroleum Refinery Company in Zarqa Governorate.

"Obtaining bidding documents must be before Monday, May 27th, while the deadline for bids submission is Thursday, June 3th," according to a statement by the ministry.

In the statement, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hala Zawati, stressed the importance of implementing the MoU for activating land transport between the two countries, operating Jordan's and Iraq's truck fleets, and rehabilitating roads.

"Importing oil from Iraq is part of the ministry's plan to enhance Jordan's energy cooperation with neighboring Arab countries," she added.

