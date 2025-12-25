Snowfall boosts winter tourism activity in northern Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Fresh snowfall has transformed Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Iraqi Kurdistan, and its surrounding highlands into a winter landscape, drawing families, residents, and visitors from across Iraq to the city’s elevated areas and mountain slopes as the region enters the peak of the winter season.

The city is historically among the snowiest cities in Iraq, particularly in December and January. Shafaq News correspondent observed dozens of families arriving to spend leisure time amid weather conditions many described as “exceptional.”

Dilshad Rasool, a resident of Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News that the province needs winter tourism projects such as mountain resorts and service facilities to sustain tourist momentum and generate economic returns and job opportunities.

Mohammed Jabbar, a tourist from Nineveh province, told Shafaq News that Al-Sulaymaniyah has all the natural elements needed to become a winter tourism hub, noting that improved road organization, better services, and stronger media promotion could attract larger numbers of visitors during the winter season.