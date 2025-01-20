Azmar Mountains attract tourists to Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Azmar Mountains in Al-Sulaymaniyah have been transformed into a stunning white canvas after heavy snowfall, attracting citizens and tourists from various regions to enjoy the unique winter scenery.

Ali Hassan, a visitor from Kirkuk, shared with Shafaq News, “Visiting the snow-covered Azmar Mountains was an extraordinary experience for my family and me. My children had a great time playing in the snow, and I was captivated by the breath-taking scenery.”

Similarly, Salma Karim, a tourist from Baghdad, described her visit as unforgettable, “The beauty of the Azmar Mountains in this weather is indescribable. I’ve taken dozens of photos to capture these magical moments. The atmosphere here is truly special, and I’m already planning to return with my friends.”

Resident Ahmed Latif expressed pride in the area’s natural beauty. “The snow has added a unique charm to the Azmar Mountains,” he said. “I hope additional services are provided to encourage more visitors to come.”

Tourists have also highlighted the importance of enhancing facilities, such as restaurants and cafes, to make the area even more appealing for winter tourism.