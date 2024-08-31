Kurdistan's vibrant summer: a hub for tourists and eco-friendly initiatives

Shafaq News/ Each summer, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) becomes a premier tourist destination, drawing thousands of visitors from near and far. This influx bolsters the regional economy, driven by the Region's stunning landscapes, mild climate, and rich cultural heritage, making it one of the most popular tourist spots in the country.

Kurdistan's Natural Wonders

Youssef Ahmed, a local tour guide, highlighted the unique appeal of the KRI, which is known for its diverse landscape that ranges from towering mountains to verdant valleys. He told Shafaq News Agency that the Azmar and Soran Mountains are among the top attractions, offering hiking and mountain biking opportunities. "Rivers and waterfalls, such as the Ahmad Awa, also provide scenic spots for picnicking and relaxation."

Moreover, Ahmed emphasized that Kurdistan's appeal extends beyond its natural beauty. "Tourism here isn't just about landscapes," he said, pointing to the Region's rich cultural and historical diversity. Visitors can explore archaeological landmarks, including Sherwana Castle in the south of Al-Sulaymaniyah and the ancient Erbil Citadel, some of the oldest inhabited castles globally. In major cities like Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok, various cultural events and summer festivals showcase traditional arts and music.

The Region also offers a wide array of recreational activities, including camping, fishing, and nature walks. According to Ahmed, visitors can experience "a complete tourism package," with local cafes and restaurants serving authentic regional cuisine, further enhancing the experience.

Eco-Tourism, Conservation Efforts

Kurdistan's commitment to environmental conservation is becoming increasingly evident as the Region enhances its eco-tourism efforts. Environmental activist Anwar Mohammed states, "Kurdistan is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes, including mountains, rivers, and waterfalls." He noted to our agency that rising environmental awareness among residents and tourists has spurred intensified efforts to preserve these resources and promote sustainable tourism.

Many tourist areas in Al-Sulaymaniyah have implemented strict waste management policies, encouraging visitors to use designated trash bins and recycle. Mohammed highlighted, "These initiatives have helped reduce pollution and maintain the cleanliness of natural areas." In response to growing tourism interest, several nature reserves have been established across Kurdistan to protect endangered species and provide sustainable environments for exploration. For instance, the Chavi Land tourist complex in Al-Sulaymaniyah features numerous reserves for visitors to enjoy.

In addition, some tourism projects in Kurdistan, particularly in Al-Sulaymaniyah, are adopting solar energy as an alternative to fossil fuels. Mohammed emphasized that "this approach enhances environmental protection and reduces carbon emissions."

Tourism in Kurdistan has also become a platform for environmental education. "Quick awareness campaigns are organized for tourists by local tourism teams upon arrival," Mohammed explained. These campaigns include distributing posters and brochures on environmental sustainability and providing ways to minimize their ecological footprint during their visit.

Mohammed concluded that tourism is more than just an economic activity. "It can be an effective environmental improvement and preservation tool through sustainable practices…The Region's approach to balancing tourism development with environmental protection sets a model for other areas, potentially inspiring similar initiatives across Iraq."

Economic And Cultural Impact

Summer tourism in Kurdistan has emerged as both a key economic driver and a platform for cultural exchange. Intisar Saleh, an activist, highlighted to Shafaq News Agency that "summer tourism in KRI is not only about relaxation and enjoying the natural beauty but also plays a crucial role in supporting the local economy." She noted that tourist hotspots like Shaqlawa, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok are rich with resorts and hotels that offer distinctive experiences. "Numerous cultural and entertainment events during the summer enhance the Region's appeal to tourists," Saleh added.

Saleh estimated that "summer tourism generates millions of dollars annually, significantly bolstering the local economy." This revenue stream includes income from hotel stays, shopping, dining at local restaurants, and organized tours. Furthermore, she pointed out, "Summer tourism promotes cultural understanding between visitors and locals, as tourists experience Kurdistan's heritage through handicrafts, traditional cuisine, and festivals."

"All of this boosts the Region's image as a safe and stable destination."

Kak Kamran, a hotel worker in Al-Sulaymaniyah, explained to Shafaq News Agency, "Summer tourism creates both seasonal and permanent job opportunities for locals." These roles span various sectors, including hospitality, services, and retail. "It has become a primary alternative to government jobs for many young people and families," he said, noting that it also helps address the employment gap caused by the ongoing salary crisis.

The rise in tourist numbers has led to increased investments in tourism infrastructure. "Local and foreign investments are notably growing, focusing on new resorts, road improvements, and the development of tourist attractions," Kamran noted.

Investment And Expansion Plans

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Ibrahim Abdul-Majid, spokesperson for the KRI's Tourism Board, confirmed, "The Region's Ninth Cabinet has prioritized the tourism sector due to its positive impact on market activity and job creation for local citizens." He added, "Investment in tourism has surpassed $5 billion over the past four years, making it the leading sector for investment."

In this context, The KRI's Tourism Board has laid out comprehensive plans to develop its tourism sector further, focusing on expanding recreational sites and improving visitor services.

According to the Board's spokesperson, the Region currently boasts over 3,100 tourist, archaeological, and recreational sites, including heritage sites, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment centers.

Abdul-Majid added that the Board is committed to increasing these numbers by providing more investment opportunities in the sector. "We have continuous plans to enhance services," he said, stressing that these efforts are aimed at attracting more tourists, a trend already reflected in the annual rise in visitor numbers.

As part of its strategy, the Board also introduces a precise accounting system to monitor the flow of tourists and visitors. "This system will classify tourists by gender, age group, and other demographic details," Abdul-Majid explained, underscoring the importance of such data in tailoring future tourism initiatives.