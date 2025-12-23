Iraq reports complete halt in Iranian gas supplies, electricity output reduced

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced on Tuesday that Iranian gas supplies to the country have stopped entirely, citing an official notice from Tehran that referred to emergency circumstances behind the suspension.

In a statement, the ministry said the halt in gas imports has resulted in the loss of between 4,000 and 4,500 megawatts of power generation, a reduction that will directly affect daily electricity supply hours across the country.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Musa said Iraq has moved to contain the impact by switching to locally available alternative fuel, in coordination with the Ministry of Oil, to keep power plants operating.

Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas imports—around 50 million cubic feet per day, which account for nearly two-thirds of its total power-generation input, according to official data.

The Iraqi Electricity Ministry estimates the country needs about 50,000 megawatts to meet national demand, but current production hovers around 28,000 megawatts.

The expiration of US exemptions has forced Baghdad to seek alternative sources and negotiate new energy arrangements.

