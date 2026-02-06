Iran signals flexibility on enrichment after Muscat talks

Shafaq News- Muscat

Iran believes US negotiators showed openness to its position on uranium enrichment during indirect nuclear talks held in the Omani capital Muscat, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a regional diplomat.

Tehran insisted during the talks on what it calls its “right to enrich uranium,” while signaling willingness to discuss the level and purity of enrichment or the creation of a regional enrichment consortium. The Muscat discussions did not address Iran’s ballistic missile program, reflecting Tehran’s effort to keep negotiations confined to the nuclear file, according to Reuters.

The first and second rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the United States concluded earlier in Muscat, with the US delegation led by Envoy Steve Witkoff and the Iranian side headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Initial assessments pointed to a mutual understanding to resume negotiations in the coming days.