Fighting in Syria’s Suwayda leaves one dead, three wounded

Shafaq News- Suwayda

On Friday, Syrian government Internal Security Forces and National Guard Forces, affiliated with Druze leader Hikmat Al-Hijri, exchanged gunfire and mortar fire in southern Suwayda province, triggering explosions across parts of the western countryside, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

Clashes took place in the Walgha–Al-Mansoura axis in western Suwayda, and the town of Majdal, leaving one Druze factions member dead and three others wounded.

According to local and security sources, Druze armed groups have reinforced their presence inside Suwayda city and its surroundings following the escalation, amid rumors of preparations for a possible military operation aimed at restoring control over villages currently held by Internal Security Forces.

The National Guard Forces accused the government forces of multiple field violations using machine-gun fire, mortar shelling, and drone activity along the western approaches to the city. The statement claimed that they targeted the town of Majdal with eight mortar shells that landed in residential areas, followed by attempted infiltrations by groups positioned in the town of Al-Mazraa, adding that National Guard units responded immediately.

The Interior Ministry has not commented on the incident.

In recent weeks, several towns in Suwayda western countryside have witnessed sporadic clashes involving light and medium weapons.

Armed conflict in Suwayda first flared in April 2025 following clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes after a leaked recording sparked sectarian tension. Violence intensified again in July, when the kidnapping of a Druze businessman triggered widespread fighting involving local groups and government-linked forces.

