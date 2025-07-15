Ceasefire agreement reached in Suwayda

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Syrian authorities announced a full ceasefire in the city of Suwayda on Tuesday, following days of deadly clashes between local factions and tribal groups.

In a statement, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra ordered all units operating inside the city to halt fire after an agreement was reached with community elders and local dignitaries, though forces would respond “only to direct attacks or sources of gunfire from outlaw groups.”

The announcement came as security units entered Suwayda, a move confirmed by Brigadier General Ahmad al-Dalati, Head of Internal Security in neighboring Daraa, who urged residents to "remain calm" and cooperate with state institutions.

Earlier today, the Druze spiritual leadership welcomed the arrival of Interior and Defense Ministry forces, calling on armed factions to avoid confrontation, surrender their weapons, and engage in dialogue with the central government to restore order.

“Recent bloodshed in the province highlighted the urgent need for official institutions—especially security and military forces—to reassert control,” the leadership said in a statement, urging renewed efforts to reactivate state structures in cooperation with local professionals.

Clashes initially erupted on Sunday after a reported robbery targeting a merchant on the Damascus highway escalated into kidnappings and armed confrontations. However, the fiercest fighting broke out Monday morning, when Bedouin groups—reportedly supported by elements from the Defense and Interior Ministries—launched an assault from eastern rural Daraa, targeting several villages in Suwayda’s western countryside.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the violence left at least 102 people dead, including 61 residents of Suwayda, 18 from Bedouin tribes, 16 government troops, and seven unidentified individuals in military uniforms. Dozens more were wounded, including children, some in critical condition.

The number of fata*lities exceeds 100 | Governmental authorities advance into Al-Suwaidaa city, amid ongoing bombardment and clashes#SOHRhttps://t.co/miPgMy1MMu — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 15, 2025

In response, army and security units deployed across the province in an attempt to contain the fighting and protect civilians—marking the first time government forces have entered the city since the transitional government of President Ahmad al-Sharaa took office in December.