Iraq: Ready to protect our borders and airspace against any threat

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi armed and security forces, in all their formations and branches, are “ready” to safeguard the country's borders and airspace against any potential threats, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi affirmed on Friday.

In a statement, Al-Abbasi affirmed that the Iraqi army remains “vigilant,” side by side with other security forces, to ensure the security of Iraq and its people. "We will not allow any terrorist or saboteur to infiltrate our beloved country's territory,” he explained.

Al-Abbasi's statement follows clashes between the Syrian army and opposition forces, particularly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which have intensified in western Aleppo and southern and southeastern Idlib.

The fighting, described as the heaviest in years, erupted Wednesday in Aleppo province between a coalition of opposition groups and Syrian government forces. The offensive was led by HTS, one of the most powerful armed militias in northwest Syria.

On Friday, Major General Yahya Rasool, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, told our agency that Iraq's border with Syria is “fully secured,” especially the northeastern regions of Syria. "Border forces are equipped with the latest weapons and equipment, including drones and thermal cameras,” he clarified, adding, "Intelligence units are closely monitoring terrorist movements."