Turkiye: Syria clashes escalate unwanted regional tensions

Shafaq News/ The ongoing clashes in Syria are "an undesirable” escalation in the region, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The ministry stated, "The clashes in Syria escalate regional tensions, which is undesirable," adding, "We are focused on preventing further instability in Syria."

The ministry's statement follows clashes between the Syrian army and opposition forces, particularly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which have intensified in western Aleppo and southern and southeastern Idlib.

The fighting, described as the heaviest in years, erupted Wednesday in Aleppo province between a coalition of opposition groups and Syrian government forces. The offensive was led by HTS, one of the most powerful armed militias in northwest Syria.

Meanwhile, media reports, citing field sources and activists, affirmed that Syrian opposition fighters had reached Saadallah al-Jabiri Square, the public park, and Bab al-Faraj Clock Tower.

The opposition reportedly controlled the Military Academy, Artillery School, and Air Intelligence Branch in Aleppo's Al-Zahraa Community neighborhood. Journalists also reported the opposition liberation of towns and villages south of Aleppo, including al-Hader, Khan Tuman, Birnah, Tal Hadiyah, al-Sabiqiya, Shghidilah, and Shghidilah Dam.

In contrast, the Syrian Ministry of Defense stated, on Friday, that “the Syrian army regained several positions breached by terrorist groups during their recent attacks on army sites in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside.”

The Syrian army reportedly confirmed “reinforcing positions along conflict lines with equipment and soldiers to prevent further terrorist breaches,” pointing out that it inflicted “heavy losses on terrorist groups,” killing and wounding hundreds, destroying dozens of vehicles and armored cars, and downing 17 drones.