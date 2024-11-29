EXCLUSIVE: Iraq's border with Syria “entirely secured,” military official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's border with Syria is “fully secured,” especially the northeastern regions of Syria, a military spokesperson said on Friday.

Major General Yahya Rasool, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, told Shafaq News Agency, "Border forces are equipped with the latest weapons and equipment, including drones and thermal cameras."

"Any person or terrorist attempting to cross the Iraqi border will face a strong response," he warned. "Army units are positioned behind the border forces."

He added, "Intelligence units are closely monitoring terrorist movements."

Rasool's remarks follow clashes between the Syrian army and opposition forces, particularly HTS, which have intensified in western Aleppo and southern and southeastern Idlib.

The fighting, described as the heaviest in years, erupted Wednesday in Aleppo province between a coalition of opposition groups and Syrian government forces. The offensive was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), one of the most powerful armed militias in northwest Syria.