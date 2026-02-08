Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi handed new 7½-year prison sentence

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been sentenced to an additional 7½ years in prison.

A group backing Mohammadi told international media on Sunday that the verdict was issued by a Revolutionary Court in the northeastern city of Mashhad, adding that she received the sentence on February 7 after ending a week-long hunger strike.

The Narges Foundation said Mohammadi relayed the ruling to her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, during a brief phone call from detention. According to Nili, the court sentenced Mohammadi to six years in prison on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security” and an additional 18 months for “propaganda against the government.” The ruling also includes a two-year internal exile to the city of Khusf, about 740 kilometers southeast of Tehran, and a two-year travel ban.

Mohammadi, 53, was arrested on December 12, 2025, after publicly denouncing the suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi. At the time, prosecutor Hasan Hematifar accused her of making “provocative remarks” during Alikordi’s memorial ceremony in Mashhad and of encouraging attendees to chant slogans deemed disruptive to public order. She has since been held in a detention center in Mashhad, where she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, with the prize committee citing her campaign for women’s rights and opposition to the death penalty.

Her supporters said the sentence comes as Iranian authorities intensify pressure on activists following weeks of anti-government protests that erupted in late December and were met with a heavy security response.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has directed security forces to avoid confronting peaceful demonstrators and clearly separate lawful protests from violent acts.