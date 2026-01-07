Iran’s Pezeshkian orders restraint toward peaceful protests

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has directed security forces to avoid confronting peaceful demonstrators and clearly separate lawful protests from violent acts, a senior official confirmed on Wednesday.

Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah stated after a cabinet meeting that those involved in violence, carrying weapons, or attacking military facilities should be treated as “rioters” rather than protesters. He acknowledged public anger over rising prices, noting that the government has opened talks with unions and merchants while working to ease economic pressure.

Unrest began on December 28 after the Iranian rial plunged to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar, driving sharp food price increases. Initial merchant strikes in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar spread to at least 25 provinces, with demonstrations later adopting political slogans. Local media reported the killing of a Basij member, Ali Azizi, during clashes in western Iran.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) recorded at least 36 deaths, including two security personnel, and 2,076 detentions since the protests began, while authorities have not released official casualty or arrest figures.

Read more: Trader protests reshape Iran’s crisis while US signals grow sharper