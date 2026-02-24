Stadium construction collapse in Iraq’s Dhi Qar kills worker, injures six

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A construction accident at Al-Shatra Stadium in southern Iraq’s Dhi Qar province left one worker dead and six injured after a concrete slab collapsed, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Al-Shatra Football Club’s stadium, the source said. Authorities transferred the victim to the forensic department and transported the injured to a nearby hospital.

Al-Shatra Stadium, with a capacity of about 7,500 spectators, opened in late 2021 after years of delays linked to funding and security challenges, part of post-2003 efforts to upgrade provincial sports facilities. Despite recent construction projects, concerns persist over declining infrastructure due to weak oversight and maintenance failures. Several stadiums, including Baghdad’s Al-Madina Stadium, have faced criticism over waterlogged pitches and drainage issues, prompting the Iraqi Football Association to bar multiple venues from hosting matches in the 2025–26 season.

Read more: Iraq's game changer: Football pitches become political arenas