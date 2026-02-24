ISX trades +$4M in weekly trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 5 billion Iraqi dinars (roughly $4M) in trading value last week, marking an 82% increase compared with the previous week.

According to market data, 3.493 billion shares were traded worth 5.676 billion dinars, up 92% in volume from the previous week, through 3,680 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 966.09 points, reflecting a 1.43% increase from the previous session.

Investors traded shares of 74 companies, while 20 others saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Ten companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 100 million shares worth 55 million dinars through 44 transactions, while selling 1 billion shares valued at 2 billion dinars through 313 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.