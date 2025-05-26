ISX reports +$4M in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced that its weekly trading volume reached over 6 billion dinars ($4.87 million).

ISX reported that shares of 63 companies were traded last week, while 33 saw no trading due to a mismatch between buy and sell orders. Eight companies remain suspended for failing to disclose required information, out of 104 listed firms in total.

According to recorded data, 3,792,400,000 shares were traded, up by 76.76% from the previous week, with a total value of 6,388,419,000 dinars, a 1.71% increase, through 2,208 transactions. The ISX60 index closed at 898.41 points, marking a 1.62% decrease compared to the previous session's close.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 73 million shares last week, valued at 294,000,000 dinars ($224,000), through 64 transactions. Meanwhile, they sold 41 million shares, worth 187,000,000 dinars ($143,000), through 49 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.