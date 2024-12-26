ISX reports +$4B in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning four sessions, reached over six billion dinars (4,800,000 USD).

According to the recorded data, more than seven billion shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing six billion dinars.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 1076.99 points and closed at 1059.19 points, reflecting a 1.65% increase. Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1179.37 points and ended at 1159.41 points, marking a 1.69% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3033 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.