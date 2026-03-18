Iran gas halt cuts 3,000 MW from Iraq's power supply

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said on Wednesday that Iranian gas supplies to Iraq have stopped completely, cutting more than 3,000 megawatts from the national grid after a major strike on gas infrastructure in Iran.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Mousa al-Abadi told Shafaq News that gas flows dropped from 19 million cubic meters to zero, dealing a significant blow to electricity generation.

He said the shutdown has already disrupted the power system, with authorities scrambling to manage the shortfall.

The disruption follows a US-Israeli strike on facilities at the South Pars gas field and energy infrastructure in Asaluyeh.

South Pars, located in Bushehr province, forms part of the world’s largest offshore gas reservoir shared between Iran and Qatar, making it a critical hub for Tehran’s energy exports.