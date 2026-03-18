US-Israeli strike hits Iran’s South Pars gas field

Shafaq News- Tehran

Parts of Iran’s South Pars gas field and nearby oil facilities came under a US-Israeli strike on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, marking a major escalation targeting energy infrastructure.

State television said petrochemical installations in South Pars and surrounding facilities were hit, without providing details on damage or casualties. The field, located in Bushehr province, is Iran’s largest and part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve shared with Qatar.

Israeli media, citing officials, said the strike targeted a gas processing plant and marked the first attack on Iran’s economic infrastructure, in line with an expanded escalation.

Axios reported the Israeli Air Force carried out the strike with US coordination and approval.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had previously warned it would retaliate in kind if its energy infrastructure were targeted, threatening strikes on oil and gas facilities in Israel and across the Gulf.