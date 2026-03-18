Blaze controlled at Iran’s South Pars after US-Israeli joint strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Firefighters in Iran contained a blaze at the South Pars gas field in Bushehr province on Wednesday following a US-Israeli strike targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.

Citing Eskandar Pasalar, the governor of Asaluyeh, Fars news agency reported that the attack sparked fires in several refining units. Authorities suspended operations in the affected facilities as a precaution to prevent the fire from spreading. Residents in nearby towns, including Asaluyeh and Nakhl Taqi, were also reassured that there were no environmental or security risks to populated areas.

Earlier today, parts of Iran’s South Pars gas field and nearby oil facilities came under the strike. The field, located in Bushehr province, is Iran’s largest and forms part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve, shared with Qatar.

Israeli media, citing officials, reported that the strike targeted a gas processing plant and marked the first attack on Iran’s economic infrastructure. Axios later noted that the Israeli Air Force carried out the strike with US coordination and approval.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had previously warned it would retaliate if its energy infrastructure were targeted, threatening strikes on oil and gas facilities in Israel and across the Gulf.