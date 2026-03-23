Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday launched the 74th wave of Operation True Promise 4, indicating that its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of Iran’s military forces, detailed that the IRGC conducted the operation using Arash 2 drones. The drones hit Israel’s Aerospace Industries near Ben Gurion Airport and targeted US reconnaissance aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Ballistic missiles also struck multiple Israeli troop concentrations and military bunkers across the country.

The offensive followed another “massive wave” of drone attacks on Sunday by Iran’s army, targeting US military installations in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Strikes hit Al-Minhad Air Base in the UAE and the Al-Udairi camp area in Kuwait, while drones also attacked radar systems at Sdot Micha, a “strategic” Israeli military facility.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported violent explosions in Tehran and Damavand, east of the capital, attributing the blasts to US-Israeli operations. In Bandar Abbas, an assault on a radio station killed one employee and injured another.