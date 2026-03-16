Iran unleashes 55th wave of Operation True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday launched the 55th wave of Operation True Promise 4, indicating that its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, disclosed that the IRGC carried out the attack through a joint operation involving drones and “ultra-heavy, precision and hypersonic missiles,” including Fattah, Emad, and Qadr missiles.

The command indicated that the strikes targeted US military centers at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base and the Juffair naval base in Bahrain, in addition to aerial refueling facilities in Tel Aviv and at Ben Gurion Airport.

“The logistical and service facilities supporting the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford are considered potential targets,” the statement added, noting that all American interests, infrastructure, and vessels across the Persian Gulf fall within Tehran’s list of possible targets.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported air-raid sirens across central Israel, including the Shfela, Lakhish, and Samaria regions, after missiles were fired from Iran. The Israeli military confirmed detecting launches from Iranian territory and indicated that air-defense systems were activated to intercept the threat, while people were instructed to move to protected areas and follow Home Front Command guidance.

צה"ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 16, 2026

Israel’s Health Ministry recorded that 142 people had been transferred to hospitals over the past 24 hours, while 3,329 Israelis have been admitted to hospitals since the start of the war on February 28.