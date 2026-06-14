World Cup June 15 preview: European champions Spain enter stage

Shafaq News

The largest World Cup ever, with 48 national teams, continues on Monday with four matches on the Baghdad-time schedule, led by Spain’s opener against Cape Verde and Belgium’s meeting with Egypt.

The schedule covers Groups E, F, H, and G, moving from Philadelphia and Monterrey to Atlanta and Seattle with four distinct storylines: a tense African-South American duel, Sweden’s attack against Tunisia’s defensive identity, the European champions against a debutant, and Mohamed Salah’s Egypt chasing history against Belgium.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Ecuador enter with one of the strongest defensive records in the tournament, their last defeat being against Brazil in September 2024, and they have conceded only six goals during a long unbeaten run. In South American qualifying, they kept 13 clean sheets in 18 matches and finished second behind Argentina despite a three-point deduction.

That structure is built around Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, and Moises Caicedo, giving Ecuador the kind of foundation that can frustrate more expansive teams, but their main concern remains at the other end of the pitch, where Enner Valencia still carries much of the scoring burden.

Ivory Coast bring a different threat, as the Elephants qualified without conceding a goal and have since built momentum with warm-up wins over South Korea, Scotland, and France. Their attack is expected to carry pace and width, with Yan Diomande, Simon Adingra, and Amad Diallo providing the tools to stretch Ecuador’s back line. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Elye Wahi have also strengthened the squad after switching international allegiance.

For Ecuador, the target is a deeper run than their last-16 finish in 2006. For Ivory Coast, the objective is equally clear: secure a first-ever place in the World Cup knockout stage.

Sweden vs Tunisia

Sweden open Group F against Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium in one of the clearest tactical contrasts of the day.

The Swedes arrive after a difficult route to the finals; they finished bottom of their qualifying group before surviving through the Nations League playoff route under Graham Potter, who rebuilt the side after taking over during a troubled campaign. They can call on Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, one of the strongest forward partnerships in the tournament, with support from Anthony Elanga, Lucas Bergvall, Benjamin Nygren, and Yasin Ayari.

On the other hand, Tunisia's answer is discipline. The Carthage Eagles came through African qualifying with nine wins, one draw, and no goals conceded, building one of the tournament's most compact defensive records.

Coach Sabri Lamouchi, however, has insisted Tunisia will not simply sit deep. He wants a winning start before tougher Group F matches against Japan and the Netherlands, while the North Africans continue to chase a first appearance beyond the World Cup group stage.

Spain vs Cape Verde

Spain, one of the tournament’s leading title contenders, begin their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium. Luis de la Fuente’s side arrive as European champions, with a collective style built on speed, pressure, depth, and control. Since March 2024, Spain have gone 30 matches unbeaten in open play, with their only setback in that run coming on penalties against Portugal in the 2025 Nations League final.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have returned to training after injury concerns, giving de la Fuente options as he decides whether to start them or manage their minutes early in the tournament.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, are making their World Cup debut and, with a population of under 600,000, are one of the smallest nations ever to qualify. Their qualification was not merely a fairytale –the Blue Sharks won seven of their 10 qualifying matches, lost only once, and beat Cameroon during the campaign.

Playing in Atlanta, supporters have arrived from Madrid and from Cape Verdean communities across the United States, including the Boston area, home to one of the country’s largest diasporas.

Belgium vs Egypt

Belgium and Egypt close the Baghdad-time slate at Seattle Stadium in a Group G match built around experience, transition, and one of the biggest Arab stars in the tournament.

Belgium enter as group favorites but no longer resemble the same golden-generation side that finished third in 2018. Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, and Axel Witsel remain part of the core, but coach Rudi Garcia has also pushed the squad toward a younger group led by Jeremy Doku, Amadou Onana, and Charles De Ketelaere.

Garcia has tried to reset the mood after Belgium’s group-stage exit in Qatar four years ago. Witsel, now preparing for his fourth World Cup, has described the squad as re-energized, with a stronger blend of experience and emerging talent.

Egypt are making their fourth World Cup appearance and are still chasing their first win at the finals after seven previous matches without victory. Mohammed Salah remains the focal point of the Pharaohs’ hopes, supported by Omar Marmoush in a setup likely to rely on defensive discipline and counterattacks.

Belgium are expected to have more of the ball, but Egypt can take confidence from their last meeting, a 2-1 friendly win over Belgium in Kuwait in November 2022.