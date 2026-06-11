World Cup June 12: Son starts Korea’s campaign before Canada host Bosnia

Shafaq News- Guadalajara/ Toronto

The World Cup moves into its second wave of group-stage pressure on Friday, June 12, with South Korea facing Czechia in Mexico before co-host Canada open their tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

After Mexico and South Africa launched the 2026 edition in Group A, attention turns to two matches that carry very different stakes: South Korea and Czechia trying to avoid an early chase in the same group, and Canada trying to turn home advantage into the country’s first World Cup win.

South Korea vs Czechia

South Korea begin their Group A campaign against Czechia at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, where superstar Son Heung-min remains the face of a team trying to prove that its run to the last 16 in Qatar was not a one-off.

The Taegeuk Warriors have become one of Asia’s most consistent World Cup sides, and their attack still runs through Son, supported by Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Kang-in, and a defensive core led by Kim Min-jae.

However, midfielder Bae Jun-ho is unlikely to feature after suffering an ankle injury in a 5-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago, while defender Cho Yu-min has been ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury.

That leaves coach Hong Myung-bo balancing experience, pace, and fitness before a match that could define South Korea’s path in the group, completed by Mexico and South Africa.

Czechia’s return to the World Cup ends a 20-year absence, and coach Miroslav Koubek has built his side around discipline, physical strength, and a spine of experienced European-based players.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick are the headline names, while Adam Hlozek, Ladislav Krejci, Pavel Sulc, Vladimir Darida, and teenager Hugo Sochurek give the squad a mix of power, experience, and fresh legs.

Koubek has already acknowledged Son as South Korea’s main threat but insists Czechia has the tactical structure to contain him.

The head-to-head history is limited and carries no World Cup precedent. Czechia beat South Korea 5-0 in a 2001 friendly, while South Korea won 2-1 in their most recent listed meeting in 2016.

The match kicks off at 5:00 AM Baghdad time.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Many hours later, the tournament shifts to Toronto, where Canada begin their home World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field.

For Canada, this is the first men’s World Cup match on Canadian soil and one of the biggest nights in the country’s football history.

The pressure is obvious –Canada have played six World Cup matches across 1986 and 2022 and lost all six. Under Jesse Marsch, however, belief has grown after Canada reached the Copa America semifinals in 2024 and developed a more aggressive identity built around pressing, speed, and transition.

The problem is the injury list, however. Captain Alphonso Davies, scorer of Canada’s first World Cup goal in 2022, will miss the Bosnia opener with a hamstring injury. Marcelo Flores is out of the tournament with a knee injury, while defender Moise Bombito remains a concern after his return from a broken leg stalled in a warm-up match.

That puts more responsibility on Jonathan David, Canada’s all-time leading scorer, to carry the attack. Maxime Crepeau is also set for a major personal moment in goal after missing the 2022 World Cup because of a broken leg suffered shortly before the tournament.

Bosnia, the “Dragons,” are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 and are chasing their first knockout-stage appearance.

Their story still begins with Edin Dzeko: at 40, Bosnia’s captain remains the country’s all-time leading scorer and the center of the squad. He is one of only two players in the current group who were also part of Bosnia’s 2014 World Cup appearance, alongside defender Sead Kolasinac.

Head coach Sergej Barbarez has leaned on that experience while building a younger side around energy, physicality, and quick transitions. Esmir Bajraktarevic also enters the tournament with a growing profile after scoring the decisive penalty that helped Bosnia reach the finals.

Canada and Bosnia have no previous senior head-to-head record, which gives the match a clean slate and a sharp edge. Canada will have the crowd, the occasion, and the home energy, while Bosnia will have Dzeko, tournament hunger, and the chance to spoil Canada’s biggest football night.

Kickoff is 10:00 PM Baghdad time.