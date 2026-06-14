Australia ease past Turkiye in World Cup opener

Shafaq News- Vancouver

Australia made a winning start to their 2026 World Cup campaign on Sunday, defeating Turkiye 2-0 in their opening Group D match at Vancouver Stadium.

The Socceroos took control midway through the first half when Nestory Irankunda broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, capping a period of sustained Australian pressure.

Turkiye attempted to respond after the break and enjoyed long spells of possession, but struggled to break down a disciplined Australian defense.

Australia effectively sealed the result in the 75th minute when Connor Metcalfe found the net to double his side's advantage and put the match beyond reach. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach also helped keep Turkiye out, making a series of key saves as Tony Popovic's side protected their lead in the second half.

Real Madrid star Arda Guler was among Turkiye's brightest performers, but the Crescent-Stars failed to convert their chances as Australia comfortably saw out the remainder of the contest.

The Australian victory spoiled Turkiye's first World Cup appearance since 2002, when they reached the semifinals and finished third, and gave Australia three points, placing them second behind the United States, who beat Paraguay 4-1 in the group's opening fixture.

The Socceroos next face the United States, while Turkiye will look to recover against Paraguay.