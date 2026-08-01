Chelsea fined $13M+, handed suspended transfer ban

Shafaq News- London

Chelsea have been fined $13.4 million and handed a suspended two-window player-registration ban after admitting 74 historical breaches of Football Association rules governing agents, intermediaries and third-party investment in players.

The ban is suspended through June 30, 2027, allowing Chelsea to continue signing and registering senior players. It would cover two complete and consecutive transfer windows if activated.

An independent Regulatory Commission initially imposed the fine and a suspended six-point Premier League deduction. Chelsea appealed the sporting sanction, and the FA Appeal Board removed the points penalty after finding insufficient evidence that the club had gained an actual sporting advantage and ruling the deduction excessive.

The board replaced it with the suspended registration ban, which the FA may seek to activate in full or in part if Chelsea commit the same or a similar breach during the suspension period. An independent commission would first have to establish any new violation.

Chelsea Admit Historical Breaches

The case covered 44 transactions involving 32 players between July 2009 and August 2022, with most violations occurring from the 2010–11 to 2015–16 seasons. Eighteen players were minors, while 24 transactions involved those players.

The breaches included using or paying unauthorized agents and unregistered intermediaries, concealing or misrepresenting transactions, violating third-party investment rules and making improper payments connected to the registration of some minors.

The original commission described the conduct of those controlling and managing Chelsea at the time as showing a “shameful and arrogant disregard” for football’s rules.

All but two transactions occurred during Roman Abramovich’s ownership. The remaining cases, in July and August 2022, followed the club’s sale, but the FA accepted that the current owners had no knowledge of them.

Chelsea’s prospective owners identified potential regulatory violations during due diligence before completing the 2022 takeover and reported them to the FA, Premier League, UEFA and FIFA.

The club admitted all 74 breaches and provided extensive documentation. The FA described Chelsea’s cooperation as exceptional and acknowledged that much of the misconduct might not otherwise have emerged.

The Appeal Board cited the self-reporting, cooperation, previous ownership’s responsibility and absence of proven sporting advantage when removing the points deduction.

The $13.4 million fine was not appealed and will be invested in grassroots football. The FA’s investigation into possible individual misconduct remains open.

The FA ruling is separate from sanctions imposed by the Premier League in March over related historical financial and academy breaches. Chelsea accepted fines totaling $14.3 million after the league found that undisclosed payments had been made between 2011 and 2018 by third parties associated with the club to players, unregistered agents and others for Chelsea’s benefit.

The Premier League imposed a one-year first-team registration ban suspended for two years and an immediate nine-month restriction on registering certain academy players from Premier League and English Football League clubs.

It also determined that Chelsea would not have breached the Profitability and Sustainability Rules had the payments been properly included in the club’s historical accounts.

Chelsea therefore remain free to recruit senior players but carry separate suspended first-team registration bans from the FA and Premier League. The narrower academy restriction remains active.