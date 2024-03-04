Casas, Shenaishil and Muhammad discuss strategies for the national teams ahead of the triple challenge

Shafaq News / The Iraqi the Football Association stated that the national team coach Jesus Casas met on Monday, with the coaches of the Olympic and youth teams, Radhi Shenaishil and Imad Mohammed, to discuss preparations for the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup and the Asian Nations finals in the West Asia Championship.

The meeting, attended by executive office members Ghanem Aribi and Mohammed Nasser, emphasized the importance of unified visions and performance development across the national teams. Discussions focused on upcoming tournaments and strategies for optimal results.

During the meeting the coaches was highlighted, with a commitment to selecting players and refining playing methods. Coach Casas shared insights from past championships, aiming to enhance the teams' performance in future competitions.

The national teams coaches expressed their full cooperation with each other in a way that serves the teams' journey in the upcoming tournaments.

Coach Casas presented some of the playing situations that were used in the last Asian Championship that was held in Qatar, as well as for the matches of the Iraqi Stars League.