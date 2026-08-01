Baghdad and Ankara pursue 750K bpd deal

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq and Turkiye on Saturday discussed a one-year agreement setting a minimum Iraqi crude export volume of 750,000 barrels per day through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to Ceyhan.

The Ankara talks were led by Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Al-Abbadi and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. Iraq’s Oil Ministry stated that the temporary deal would remain in force while both sides develop a broader framework covering oil, electricity, and water resources.

The previous bilateral pipeline framework expired on July 27. The route, Iraq’s only active crude export outlet outside its southern terminals, reopened in September 2025 after a two-and-a-half-year shutdown linked to an international arbitration dispute over Kurdistan Region crude exports.

Read more: Iraq–Turkiye pipeline restart reshapes energy balance