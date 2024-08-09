Asian Handball Championship moved from Iran to Jordan due to regional tensions

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Handball Federation President, Ahmed Riyad, announced on Friday that the Asian Handball Federation has decided to relocate the 10th Asian Junior Championship, a qualifier for the 2025 World Cup, from Iran to Jordan due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Riyadh told Shafaq News Agency, "The championship will now take place from September 3-14, 2024, in Jordan instead of Iran. The decision was made because of the region's instability, which could negatively impact the event, particularly the travel and attendance of participating teams within the specified timeframes."

He added that the Iraqi national team is currently in a training camp in Turkiye, following a previous camp in Bahrain, as they prepare for the upcoming championship.

Riyad also noted that "the draw placed our team in Group B, alongside Iran (the original host) and India."

The tournament will feature 13 teams divided into four groups, with three teams in each group, except for Group D, which consists of four teams.