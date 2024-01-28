Republican calls to strike Iran grow after 3 troops killed in Jordan

Shafaq News/ Republican calls grow in the US for a direct strike on Iran after 3 US troops were killed in Jordan.

GOP Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas says: “The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East. Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward unworthy of being commander-in-chief.”

“Target Tehran,” John Cornyn of Texas writes on X, formerly Twitter, while South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham writes, “Hit Iran now. Hit them hard.”

Former NATO commander Wesley Clark calls for Biden to “take out their capabilities and strike hard at the source: Iran.”