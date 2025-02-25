Messi seeks emotional return to Barcelona

Shafaq News/ Soccer player Lionel Messi, 37, is reportedly planning a sensational return to Barcelona once his contract with US Inter Miami expires.

Spanish journalist Alex Candal, renowned for breaking the news of Lionel Messi's move to Major League Soccer, recently revealed Messi’s desire to play at Barcelona's Camp Nou before retiring. “I cannot finish my career without playing in the new Camp Nou,” Candal quoted Messi.

Sources close to his family suggest that he has already made up his mind about returning to the club where he spent over two decades. Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre, a figure close to Messi’s circle, quoted him as saying, “I will return to Barcelona, my place is there.”

The city has been his home since he joined La Masia at the age of 13. Messi is Barcelona’s all-time top scorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances, leading the club to 35 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey titles, and 4 UEFA Champions League triumphs. His return would be a historic moment for the club and its fans.

Earlier, Inter Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas remains optimistic that Messi will extend his stay in MLS. Speaking to ESPN, Mas stated, “Messi is under contract with us until the summer of 2025, and I expect him to be with us when we open our new stadium in 2026.”