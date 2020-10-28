Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Barcelona announces the new interim board

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-28T16:20:16+0000
Barcelona announces the new interim board

Shafaq news/ Carles Tusquets has been named the president of Barcelona's interim board called the Management Committee, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Tusquets and Joan Manuel Trayter, a trustee of the partners, have appointed seven more members to the new board.

·        Carles Tusquets Trias de Bes - president

·        Joan Ramon Ramos y Raich - vicepresident

·        Joan Lluis Garcia Jobal - treasurer

·        Josep Maria Mir Padulles - secretary

·        Miquel Llado Casadevall - member

·        Josep Maria Xercavins Lluch - member

·        Alex Tintore y Espuny - member

·        Sonia Cano y Fernandez - member

According to the Barcelona statutes, “the Management Committee must exercise the functions of government, administration and representation that correspond to the Board of Directors, but limited to the necessary and essential acts for the maintenance of the normal activities of the Club and the protection of its interests”.

The previous Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned from their duties on Tuesday.

 

related

FC Barcelona legend contracts Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-25 16:09:28
FC Barcelona legend contracts Covid-19

Mauricio Pochettino Opens Door to Replacing Setien As FC Barcelona Manager Via Backtracking Comments

Date: 2020-08-02 16:26:58
Mauricio Pochettino Opens Door to Replacing Setien As FC Barcelona Manager Via Backtracking Comments

Bayern Munich destroys Barcelona in Champions League quarter-final (8-2)

Date: 2020-08-14 21:12:45
Bayern Munich destroys Barcelona in Champions League quarter-final (8-2)

Anew coach for Barcelona team

Date: 2020-08-18 19:41:50
Anew coach for Barcelona team

PAUL POGBA is 'interested' in Barcelona

Date: 2020-10-16 16:32:58
PAUL POGBA is 'interested' in Barcelona