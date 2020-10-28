Barcelona announces the new interim board

Shafaq news/ Carles Tusquets has been named the president of Barcelona's interim board called the Management Committee, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Tusquets and Joan Manuel Trayter, a trustee of the partners, have appointed seven more members to the new board.

· Carles Tusquets Trias de Bes - president

· Joan Ramon Ramos y Raich - vicepresident

· Joan Lluis Garcia Jobal - treasurer

· Josep Maria Mir Padulles - secretary

· Miquel Llado Casadevall - member

· Josep Maria Xercavins Lluch - member

· Alex Tintore y Espuny - member

· Sonia Cano y Fernandez - member

According to the Barcelona statutes, “the Management Committee must exercise the functions of government, administration and representation that correspond to the Board of Directors, but limited to the necessary and essential acts for the maintenance of the normal activities of the Club and the protection of its interests”.

The previous Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned from their duties on Tuesday.