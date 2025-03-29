MP: Iraq’s dignity above World Cup

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Iraqi lawmaker called for firm government action after fans in Jordan were filmed chanting “insults” at Iraqis during a World Cup qualifier.

Speaking to Shafaq News, MP Hussein al-Saabari condemned what he described as “moral extremism” by Jordanian and Palestinian spectators during Iraq’s March 25 match against Palestine in Amman. “From the moment we saw the first video, we expected a clear stance,” he said. “Now, with new footage confirming its authenticity, Jordan’s claims that the clip was fake have collapsed.”

The MP said the chants violated the spirit of solidarity between the countries and disrespected Iraq’s history of support. “Iraq stood with the people of Jordan and Palestine for more than 30 years. Their behavior denies all of that,” he added.

He urged Baghdad to take “strong measures,” including expelling both the Jordanian and Palestinian ambassadors and imposing economic sanctions. “Only then will they understand who Iraq is.”

Remaining silent, he warned, would amount to acceptance. “Preserving the dignity of the Iraqi people is more important than any tournament — even if that means stepping away from the World Cup qualifiers.”

Al-Saabari further confirmed he had submitted a formal protest to the Parliament’s leadership and called for an emergency meeting of Iraq’s three presidencies to discuss a response.

Earlier, the Iraq Football Association filed a complaint with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation, urging both bodies to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable. The Jordan Football Association later issued a public apology, saying the video had been “doctored” and did not reflect the conduct of fans at Amman International Stadium.