Rain exposes 2,300-year-old relics in Babil

Hundreds of ancient artifacts were uncovered at the Borsippa archaeological site in Babil, Iraq, after heavy rainfall exposed buried sections of soil.

In a statement on Monday, Babil governor Adnan Fayhan Al-Dulaimi revealed that the operation, coordinated with the Babil Antiquities Inspectorate, resulted in the recovery of 380 artifacts, including 350 coins of varying sizes, 10 copper objects, two gold pieces, and a range of pottery and stone items.

Preliminary assessments, he added, indicate that the surface is dated to the Islamic period, while deeper layers belong to the Seleucid Empire, a major Hellenistic kingdom in West Asia, beginning after 331 BC, and the Abbasid period around the eighth century AD.

The city remains a major cultural and historical center that played a pivotal role in ancient history and in various religions. Its inscription on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2019 further elevated its status as one of the most significant archaeological sites regionally and globally.

