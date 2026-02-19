US scales back Iraq missions as tensions with Iran rise

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington/ Erbil

The United States reduced diplomatic personnel at its missions in Iraq and parts of the Gulf as regional tensions intensify, Iraqi and American officials told Shafaq News on Thursday, declining to specify the size of the drawdown.

The reduction affected staff across several locations, while remaining facilities continue operating with leaner teams and suspended non-essential activities, the officials said.

A US Embassy official, speaking on background, said, “US Embassy Baghdad and US Consulate General Erbil are open and our operations remain normal.” A defense official at United States Central Command (CENTCOM) declined to comment on personnel movements or force posture, citing operational security and the safety of service members.

The adjustments come amid mounting warnings over Iran. Donald Trump said this week that the Diego Garcia base could be required in the event of a potential Iranian attack. Several governments have urged their citizens to leave Iran, while Washington reiterated its call for Americans to “leave Iran now.”

Indirect nuclear talks in Geneva, mediated by Oman, have ended without a breakthrough. Western reports indicate US forces are preparing contingency plans for operations that could extend for weeks if ordered, with officials anticipating a potential Iranian response.

Separately, Germany temporarily relocated dozens of its troops from Erbil. A spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry told AFP that only essential personnel remain to maintain operational capacity, and that the decision was coordinated with international partners. German forces are stationed in Erbil as part of an international mission training Iraqi security forces.

