Iraq upgrades Diyala's Jalawla to district status

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq’s Planning Ministry has converted Jalawla into an administrative district, Diyala Provincial Council head Omar Al-Qaisi announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Al-Qaisi said the ministry upgraded Jalawla from a subdistrict to a district after completing the required procedures. Diyala’s provincial council voted in 2024 to support the conversion.

Jalawla lies about 70 kilometers northeast of Baquba and is home to Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen. ISIS seized the town in August 2014 before Iraqi forces retook it in November the same year.

In 2023, then-Jalawla Mayor Hikmat Al-Kakai told Shafaq News that Kurds represented about 10% of the town’s population, citing security concerns and displacement pressures.