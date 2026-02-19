Board of Peace pledges $7 billion for Gaza relief

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump told the first meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday that nations had contributed $7B to a Gaza reconstruction fund, aiming to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms.

Trump and participating states' representatives signed financial commitment documents for Gaza during the inaugural meeting of the Board held in Washington, marking the launch of a new international framework.

In his speech, Trump said the initiative would make Gaza “safer” and help rebuild and develop the territory. “We look forward to working with world leaders over the coming years for peace,” he said, adding that participating countries had made “remarkable commitments” toward Gaza.

He declared that the war in Gaza had ended and that Hamas would hand over its weapons as promised or be met with firmness. Trump praised Hamas’s role in efforts to locate the bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza as significant, but described the group as the only remaining obstacle to moving forward.

“We are committed to making Gaza good and ensuring good governance there,” he said, adding that he does not believe deploying troops to eliminate Hamas is necessary.

Trump also called on Iran to join the regional peace effort and reach an agreement. “If it does not, bad things will happen,” he warned.

Regarding the United Nations, Trump said the United States would work to reform and revitalize it, including refurbishing its headquarters in New York, but emphasized that the Board of Peace would lead the process in Gaza.

Including Israel but not Palestinian representatives, the Board of Peace, which is spearheaded by Trump, is an international initiative launched to oversee post-war reconstruction, governance, and stability efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Trump’s plan addresses “the root causes of the conflict,” arguing that previous peace initiatives failed because they did not confront “terrorism and hatred.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that the Palestinian people had endured illegal occupation and prolonged suffering, adding, “ lasting peace requires ending all violations and enabling Palestinians to exercise control over their land.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed more than 8,000 troops to participate in the international stabilization force, reaffirming Jakarta’s adherence to Trump’s plan and its decision to join the Board.

The plan for the force is to begin working in areas Israel controls in the absence of Hamas disarmament. The force, led by a US general with an Indonesian deputy, will start in the Israeli-controlled city of Rafah and train a new police force, eventually aiming to prepare 12,000 police and have 20,000 troops.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir pledged $1B over the coming years to “alleviate Palestinian suffering,” saying Riyadh has long sought justice and peace in the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister announced $1.2B in support for Gaza through the Board, referring to the Abraham Accords as “part of efforts to secure a better regional future.”

“Ankara could contribute personnel to an international stabilization force in Gaza, as well as assist in rebuilding the health and education sectors, and training police forces,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, reiterating Ankara’s support for a two-state solution as the foundation for peace.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed Doha’s longstanding mediation role and pledged $1B to support the Board’s mission “to implement a 20-point plan without delay.”

Expressing support for Trump’s vision and for Palestinian self-determinationEgypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli welcomed Trump’s opposition to annexation of the West Bank and “backing a new phase of coexistence among regional peoples.”

Nikolay Mladenov, executive director of the Peace Council in Gaza, said disarmament is unavoidable. He revealed that 2,000 individuals had applied to serve as transitional police officers in Gaza and that recruitment for the Palestinian police had begun in coordination with Israel and Palestinian authorities, thanking Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye for their support.

The head of the National Committee for Gaza Administration, Ali Shaath, said efforts are underway to restore basic services, revive the economy, and consolidate security under “one authority and one weapon.” He described the situation in Gaza as fragile and “operating in an extraordinary environment,” reaffirming commitment to achieving stability and development in the territory.

