Iran's FM calls for trust-building before talks with US

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that Iran is open to listening to US President Donald Trump’s offers for new negotiations over the nuclear deal.

In an interview with Sky News, Araghchi responded to Trump’s comment that "a new deal with Iran would be great," calling it "insufficient." He explained that, given the collapse of the 2015 nuclear agreement after the US withdrew under Trump’s "maximum pressure" campaign, convincing Iran to begin new negotiations would take much longer than before. He stressed that current circumstances make it "more difficult than before" to engage Tehran in talks. "There is a lot the other side must do to earn our trust... we have only heard good words, and clearly, that is not enough," he said, noting that Iran "will not necessarily oppose all of the US offers."

Moreover, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi discussed on Monday the "interaction and consultation with friends" regarding Trump’s administration, saying Tehran has ideas but must be ready for "the worst-case scenarios." He added in an interview with ISNA news agency, "When the policies of the other party are announced, we will act accordingly."

On another note, sources close to President Trump, suggested the possibility of a return to the "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran, and even a military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Regarding the potential targeting of Iran’s nuclear facilities, Araghchi told Sky News, "Israel and the United States will not take such a step, they would be ‘crazy’ to do that, and if they make this mistake, they will receive a swift and decisive response that will lead to a disaster in the Middle East."

Araghchi also mocked Trump for suggesting the "cleansing" of Gaza of Palestinians, a comment that sparked widespread outrage. Trump had recently said, "We will have to get rid of the Palestinians in Gaza," drawing condemnation across the region. In response, Araghchi suggested sending Israelis to Greenland instead.