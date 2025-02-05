Muqtada Al-Sadr slams Trump’s Gaza relocation plan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi cleric and the leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist), Muqtada Al-Sadr, condemned US President Donald Trump’s decisions including his proposal to relocate Gaza residents to Egypt and Jordan.

In a post on X al-Sadr addressed President Trump, “Who appointed you as the ruler over nations, to displace whomever you wish and support whomever you choose? Did you think the world was a small village under your control or at the mercy of your arsenal?"

He added that Gaza has defeated Trump and Netanyahu, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Enough with your madness and arrogance, your country’s reputation, your people, and your democracy are at stake,” he further remarked.

President Trump recently announced that the US would take control of the Gaza Strip after reiterating his plan to displace its Palestinian residents, saying, “We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site… Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land.”

In a press conference with Israeli PM at the White House on Tuesday, Trump argued that the only reason Gaza residents would want to return is that they had no other option.

He further pledged to work on providing jobs and housing for the displaced, stating that other countries, beyond Egypt and Jordan, would also accept Gaza's residents, mentioning five or six additional countries willing to take them in.

These statements were swiftly condemned by many countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Russia, and China.