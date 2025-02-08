US approves $7.4 billion military sales to Israel

Shafaq News/ The US administration has approved nearly $7.4 billion in military sales to Israel, including Hellfire missiles.

Both the Pentagon and the US Department of Defence confirmed that the State Department had approved a $6.75 billion package for Israel, which includes munitions, guidance kits, and fuses, with Boeing and other companies as the primary contractors. Additionally, a $660 million deal for Hellfire missiles and related equipment was announced, with Lockheed Martin as the main contractor.

In its official statement, the US Defense Cooperation Agency (DSCA) emphasized, "The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel in developing and maintaining a strong self-defense capability." The agency also noted that the sale "improves Israel's capability to meet current and future threats."

This announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington for meetings with President Trump, administration officials, and members of Congress.

Despite objections from some Democratic lawmakers, who called for a temporary halt to the sales until further information was provided, the deals proceeded. Representative Gregory Meeks, a senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, condemned the decision, calling it a violation of a long-standing procedure that requires Congress to review major arms sales.

Meeks stated that he had raised his concerns with the administration, which had not provided sufficient documentation or justification for the sale. "I continue to support Israel’s vital military needs in the face of a range of regional threats, and I have engaged in close consultations with the administration regarding several questions and concerns," Meeks said in a statement.

He also criticized the administration for showing a lack of respect for Congress as an equal branch of government. "In the United States, we don’t have kings; we are a democracy rooted in the Constitution, governed by law," he added.

The rising civilian casualties in Gaza have also sparked concerns among some US lawmakers about human rights issues. Nonetheless, this approval marks a continuation of significant US military support for Israel. In recent years, Israel has received billions in defense aid, including an $8 billion arms sale proposal from the previous Biden administration in January. With this latest approval, Israel is set to receive nearly $7.4 billion in military assistance.