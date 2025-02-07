Trump on “Gaza Plan”, no rush

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed the urgency of his proposal to relocate Gaza's residents to Egypt and Jordan, stating, "We’re not in a hurry on this."

In comments made to reporters at the White House, Trump emphasized, "There’s no rush on this." His remarks come amid growing international opposition to his controversial plan, which involves the US taking control of Gaza after the ongoing conflict ends.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump’s plan as a "post-war solution" but it has sparked widespread debate and concerns about potential changes to the region's political map.

Trump, in his remarks, insisted that by the end of the conflict, Palestinians would be resettled in "safer communities," raising questions about whether this marks the beginning of a new scenario for the region that could involve forced relocation of Gaza’s population.

On Thursday, Egypt firmly rejected the idea of relocating Palestinians from Gaza, labeling it a "flagrant violation" of international law that could undermine ceasefire efforts and destabilize the region. The Egyptian government warned that such moves risk reigniting hostilities and threaten the foundations of peace in the Middle East.

Cairo has initiated a vigorous diplomatic campaign against the US proposal, reiterating its strong opposition. Egyptian officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed that Egypt has communicated to the Trump administration and Israel its refusal of any such plan, warning that it could jeopardize the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty, known as the Camp David Accords.

According to Trump, "Israel will turn Gaza over to the United States, which will begin a global reconstruction effort without the need for American soldiers on the ground."