Sisi, Abdullah II  rejects Palestinian displacement

Shafaq News/ Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday emphasized the importance of immediately beginning the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, while ensuring that the Palestinian people are not displaced from their land.

Egyptian presidential spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed Al-Shenawy, stated that Sisi received a phone call from King Abdullah II, during which both leaders reaffirmed the strength and durability of the relations between their countries.

The call also highlighted the two leaderships’ commitment to coordinating on all regional issues for the benefit of both the Egyptian and Jordanian peoples and to supporting the interests of all Arab nations.

Both sides focused heavily on developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the need for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the continued release of hostages and detainees, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid in efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

They also underscored the urgency of starting Gaza's reconstruction immediately, ensuring that no Palestinian is displaced from their homeland. Moreover, they called for an end to Israeli military actions against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The spokesperson also noted that the two leaders expressed their commitment to working closely with US President Donald Trump to achievelasting peace in the Middle East, including the long-awaited establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with United Nations resolutions.

Additionally, they emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence among all peoples in the region.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance coordination and consultation among Arab states in preparation for the emergency Arab summit scheduled to be held in Egypt on February 27, aiming to meet the aspirations of the region’s people for peace, stability, and prosperity.