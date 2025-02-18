Al-Sadr refuse Gaza’s displacement plans, supporting Jordan, Egypt

Shafaq News/ Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of the Shiite Patriotic Movement, issued a message on Tuesday to Jordan and Egypt regarding US plans to displace residents from the Gaza Strip to their territories.

In a post, Al-Sadr expressed hope that Jordan and Egypt "can stand united against the forced relocation of our loved ones from Gaza and Palestine to their lands,” arguing that preventing the displacement would preserve the Palestinian cause and maintain regional security and peace.

"We, the Iraqi people, are fully prepared to cooperate with them to ensure the Arab region enjoys peace and security, and to keep away the destructive US interventions," Al-Sadr added.

He also called for a unified Arab and Islamic stance in supporting the Palestinian people and opposing their forced relocation.

Opposition to US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan has been strong, with both Jordan and Egypt among the most prominent voices rejecting the proposal. Both countries have affirmed the possibility of rebuilding Gaza without displacing its residents.