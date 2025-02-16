Opposition to Trump’s Gaza plan mounts: Uncertain path forward

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to relocate Gaza’s population to Jordan and Egypt has sparked widespread opposition from Arab nations and international actors, setting the stage for a diplomatic standoff that could reshape the region’s future.

Gaza is home to more than 2.1 million residents, all of whom are included in the US proposal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly endorsed the plan, calling it a "revolutionary" approach to handling Gaza’s post-war reality. However, aside from Netanyahu’s backing, no major state or global entity has come forward to support Trump’s proposal, with several nations categorically rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Trump's plan, which envisions rebuilding Gaza into what he describes as the "Riviera of the Middle East," has faced resistance from regional powers. He has argued that the territory’s population cannot remain during reconstruction due to the extensive damage caused by Israeli military operations. Yet, Arab nations have been firm in their refusal to accept displaced Palestinians, seeing the plan as a thinly veiled attempt to permanently alter Gaza’s demographic and political landscape.

Arab States Reject Forced Displacement

Jordan and Egypt have emerged as the most vocal opponents of Trump’s plan. Jordan's King Abdullah II has categorically rejected any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.

During his visit to Washington, King Abdullah stressed that "Arabs will respond to Trump's proposal." He also hinted at waiting for Egypt's formal position on Gaza before taking further action, emphasizing that the matter will be discussed at an upcoming summit in Saudi Arabia.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has made it clear that his government will not accept any forced relocation of Palestinians into Egyptian territory. This stance became even more pronounced after Trump threatened to cut US aid to both Egypt and Jordan should they reject the plan. In response, el-Sisi postponed his planned visit to the White House indefinitely, particularly following Trump’s announcement of the initiative alongside Netanyahu.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaty has been holding talks with Arab counterparts, including officials from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, to coordinate efforts against any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians.

A key summit will take place in Riyadh on February 20, 2025, to formulate a collective response.

A source close to the Saudi government told AFP that Egypt will also host an emergency Arab summit to address the "grave developments in the Palestinian issue."

Weigh In on Arab Reactions

Political analyst Kamal Zaghloul, an expert on Jordanian affairs, noted that Israeli "electronic trolls" have been attempting to stir division, particularly targeting Jordan’s steadfast opposition to any Israeli annexation of West Bank territories.

Zaghloul emphasized that King Abdullah’s private meeting in Washington, where he reaffirmed his rejection of Palestinian relocation and his support for a two-state solution, was crucial. “Jordan’s recent decision to accept 2,000 sick children from Gaza was purely humanitarian and unrelated to any broader resettlement discussions.”

Political analyst Mijash al-Tamimi argued that cutting US aid to Egypt could have significant economic consequences. "Trump is exerting enormous pressure on Egypt and Jordan to push forward his plan for full control over Gaza. Halting US aid to Egypt—which is already grappling with economic hardships—could have a major impact on its stability," he said in an interview with Shafaq News.

"With an emergency Arab summit planned in Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also working closely to dissuade Trump from implementing his vision for Gaza," he added.

According to al-Tamimi, Trump may try to “lure Palestinians with major economic incentives,” considering the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza. "With a complete collapse of services and no hope for a secure future, we can expect further developments in the coming months as Trump, with Israeli support, moves forward with his project to transform Gaza into a tourist destination," he predicted.

Similarly, General Samir Faraj, former director of Egypt’s Morale Affairs Department, reaffirmed Egypt’s firm opposition to settling Palestinians in its territory, including the Sinai Peninsula. "This decision remains unchanged despite potential challenges such as economic aid cuts," he said.

Faraj also warned that Trump's statements pose a "real and ongoing threat" and urged Egypt to prepare multiple diplomatic strategies to counter US pressure, including forming new international alliances to mitigate potential economic repercussions.

Meanwhile, political researcher Ramadan Al-Badran suggested that Trump's intentions for Gaza may not be purely punitive but rather an attempt to improve living conditions through organized relocation. However, he acknowledged that “the lack of clarity surrounding the plan makes it difficult to gain wider international acceptance.”

International Opposition and Growing Public Backlash

The opposition to Trump’s Gaza plan is not limited to Arab nations. Three out of four Americans—74%—oppose the US taking control of Gaza and displacing Palestinians, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted February 7-9. The poll found Republicans divided on the issue, with 55% opposed and 43% in support.

Additionally, over 90 American and international organizations signed a statement condemning Trump's remarks, describing them as a call for "ethnic cleansing."

Among the signatories were the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Doctors Against Genocide, the Progressive Democrats Coalition, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Churches for Middle East Peace.

Beyond the US, several international actors have voiced strong opposition. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the plan, stating that the solution to Gaza's crisis must be political rather than a matter of real estate development.

The Vatican and the United Nations have also issued statements warning against any forced displacement of Palestinians.