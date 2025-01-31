Al-Anbar at the center of controversial Gaza relocation proposal: Iraq's role in Trump's plan

Shafaq News/ Following the Al-Aqsa Flood (Toufan Al-Aqsa) operation on October 7, 2023, Israel has revived discussions about the forced displacement of Palestinians, particularly those in Gaza, to various countries, including Turkiye, Egypt, and Iraq.

For years, Iraq’s Al-Anbar desert has been floated as a potential relocation site for displaced Palestinians, reportedly under US sponsorship and as part of a broader strategic arrangement in which Washington might condition its support for Baghdad on Iraq’s willingness to host refugees. However, such proposals remain unofficial and speculative.

Despite this, Israel Hayom recently reported leaks suggesting that members of the US Congress—across both the Senate and House, and from both Democratic and Republican parties—support a proposed US law that would mandate the forced relocation of Gaza’s population. Among the listed destinations are Iraq, Egypt, Turkiye, and Yemen.

Forced Displacement of Palestinians: Rejection and Support

Former US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy over the forced relocation of Palestinians, suggesting that Gaza’s displaced residents could be resettled in Arab countries.

In a conversation with journalists from his media group on January 25, Trump stated that he believes Arab states could absorb those who have lost their homes due to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his remarks, rejecting criticism and clarifying that he has not abandoned the idea of moving Gaza’s population elsewhere. He defended his stance by claiming that he wants to see Palestinians "live in an area free of chaos and uprisings," describing Gaza as having been "a nightmare for many years."

“I don’t know, something has to happen, but it’s a demolition site right now. Almost everything’s demolished, and people are dying there, so I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing in a different location where I think they could maybe live in peace for a change.”

The US president also said the potential housing “could be temporary” or “could be long term.”

When asked about his position on a two-state solution, Trump said he would discuss it with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits the White House.

The notion of resettling Gaza’s population is not new. Trump previously floated the idea after his 2016 election victory, branding it part of his "Deal of the Century"—a grand bargain for Middle East peace. He framed himself as a dealmaker capable of resolving a conflict that had confounded previous administrations.

Now, just days into what would be his second term in office, Trump has reportedly told Jordan’s King Abdullah II that he wants Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza. He also indicated that he might make a similar request to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, envisioning the relocation of one to 1.5 million Palestinians outside the enclave.

The proposal resurfaced following Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Flood attack on October 7, 2023, when Israeli media leaked a document from Israel’s Intelligence Ministry recommending the mass expulsion of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and other locations.

Trump’s comments have triggered an immediate backlash from Arab states, Palestinian factions, and international organizations.

Egypt and Jordan, the two Arab countries with the most direct stakes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, have categorically rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing its refusal to endorse any plan that undermines Palestinian rights, whether through settlement expansion, annexation, or mass expulsion. It warned that such actions would escalate regional instability and derail any prospects for peace. Cairo also urged the international community to move toward the practical implementation of a two-state solution, ensuring a sovereign Palestinian state that includes both Gaza and the occupied West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Similarly, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed Amman’s firm opposition to any attempt to displace Palestinians forcibly. He stressed that the two-state solution is the only viable path to regional peace and reiterated that Jordan would not allow itself to become a substitute homeland for Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad have welcomed Egypt and Jordan’s positions.

Broader condemnation came from the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Al-Azhar, and the International Union of Muslim Scholars, all of which rejected Trump’s proposal.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot dismissed Trump’s resettlement plan, stating that it contradicts France’s vision of peaceful coexistence between two sovereign states, Israel and Palestine. Paris labeled any forced displacement of Gazans as "unacceptable."

The United Nations also weighed in, with spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric making it clear that the UN opposes any scheme that results in the forced displacement of Palestinians. "We stand firmly against any plan that would lead to the forced transfer of Palestinians from Gaza or any form of ethnic cleansing," Dujarric said at a press briefing on Monday.

While Trump’s remarks have been widely condemned, they have found support among Israel’s far-right politicians. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the idea of helping Gaza’s residents "find new places to start fresh lives" as a "great idea."

Likewise, former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir welcomed Trump’s initiative, saying he supports the voluntary migration of Palestinians. He also revealed that he has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adopt policies that encourage such migration.

As of now, the Iraqi government has not issued an official response to Trump’s comments. However, speculation is growing that Iraq—specifically Al-Anbar province—could be one of the locations under consideration for relocating displaced Palestinians.

While these discussions remain unofficial, they raise significant questions about the geopolitical implications of such a plan and the potential consequences for Iraq, where any move to settle Palestinian refugees could face strong resistance both politically and on the ground.

Why Iraq?

The notion of relocating Gaza’s residents to Iraq, particularly to Al-Anbar province, is highly contentious and appears unlikely to materialize. However, if such discussions are indeed taking place, there are several potential reasons why Iraq and Al-Anbar have been mentioned in this context.

Historically, Iraq has been a battleground for regional and international influence, with a complex political landscape that has made it susceptible to external pressures. The United States, with its long-standing military and diplomatic presence in the country, may see Iraq as a place where it can exert leverage.

In addition, Al-Anbar, Iraq’s largest province, is predominantly desert with a relatively low population density. Some may argue that such geographic characteristics make it a potential location for displaced people. Furthermore, its proximity to both Syria and Jordan could be seen as a logistical advantage for international actors considering relocation schemes. However, any such plan would face overwhelming political, social, and logistical challenges.

Iraqi leaders have been quick to reject any notion of resettling displaced Palestinians within their borders. Prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr warned on October 19, 2023, against what he called a “malicious idea” to relocate Gaza’s residents to Iraq, specifically Al-Anbar.

In a statement posted on X, Al-Sadr condemned any proposal to displace Palestinians to “Sinai, Al-Anbar, Negev, or anywhere else,” calling it a move that would ultimately serve Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

Former Al-Anbar lawmaker Nawwaf al-Ghariri echoed this sentiment, stating that Iraq would not allow the fragmentation of Palestine or the forced displacement of its people. “Iraq stands for the existence of Palestine as a land and a people,” he told Shafaq News Agency. “Talk of relocating Gaza’s residents to Iraq is baseless and unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Iraqi MP Mohammed Qutaiba al-Bayati suggested that while the issue is primarily a governmental decision, any parliamentary debate on the matter would likely frame it through a humanitarian lens rather than a political one.

“Iraqi communities have a history of generosity toward the displaced because they have experienced displacement themselves,” he told Shafaq News. However, he warned that Iraq’s current economic and population pressures would make it difficult to absorb additional refugees.

Political analyst Mohammed Daham, based in Al-Anbar, dismissed the idea of relocating Gazans to the province as media speculation rather than a serious policy proposal. “The decision to accept Palestinian refugees is beyond the authority of Al-Anbar’s local government—it is entirely up to Baghdad,” he said.

Daham added that while Iraq has provided temporary shelter to Syrians and Lebanese refugees in the past, there is no precedent for granting permanent residency or land ownership. “Even the residents of Al-Anbar would reject any attempt to settle a new population in their province permanently,” he noted.

Ultimately, any discussion of moving Palestinians to Iraq would be met with strong resistance, not only from the Iraqi government but also from the broader public.

Is Relocation Possible?

According to Dr. Kamal Al-Zghoul, an expert in international relations and US affairs, such moves would be complicated and unlikely to materialize. “The division Trump mentioned, especially concerning relocating Gaza’s residents to Jordan or Egypt, is not easy to execute,” Al-Zghoul told Shafaq News Agency.

“Peace treaties between Jordan and Israel, and Egypt and Israel, do not stipulate such provisions. On the contrary, these agreements pointed to the beginning of negotiations over a Palestinian state.”

Al-Zghoul further explained that during his first term, President Trump attempted to implement his so-called “Deal of the Century,” but was unsuccessful. “Jordan will not accept being a substitute homeland for Palestinians, and Palestinians will not agree to such an idea either. This rejection has been made clear by both Jordan and Egypt.”

In his view, the US government’s focus will likely shift to Syria. “There is a potential confrontation brewing between the [US-backed] Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkiye, along with military operations in Damascus, especially if the SDF does not integrate into the new government,” Al-Zghoul said. “The situation in Iraq and the potential use of force against Iraqi factions or Iran still seem far from the US agenda, due to the complexities of the Syrian file, which could delay any US withdrawal from both Syria and Iraq.”

As for Trump’s priorities, Al-Zghoul believed they would be centered on the Syrian conflict. “If the issue between Damascus and the SDF is resolved, other concerns will take precedence. Intensive diplomacy and sanctions will likely dominate the US approach to Iran and Iraq, depending on how both countries respond to US demands.”

Al-Zghoul also speculated that the Iraqi government may distance itself from any confrontations during Trump’s tenure. “It is likely that Iraq will avoid any escalation with US forces, opting for diplomatic tactics to guarantee the withdrawal of American troops from both Iraq and Syria. This will not happen without resolving the Syrian issue, potentially through a US-Iran agreement on the nuclear dossier,” he concluded.

Finally, Al-Zghoul pointed out that Trump’s attention to domestic issues, such as concerns over Greenland, the Panama Canal, border disputes, and tensions with China, would likely diminish US focus on the Middle East.