Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, 150 dinars below the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,400.